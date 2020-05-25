Troy Aikman 'Strongly' Believes Dak Prescott, Cowboys Will Reach New Contract

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman believes it's just a matter of when the Dallas Cowboys will lock in Dak Prescott on a new contract.

"I love Dak Prescott," the former Cowboys quarterback told Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher. "I love everything about him. ... I'm not saying anything the Cowboys don't already know. They will pay him, he's going to make a lot of money, and I think he's going to be the quarterback for the Cowboys for a long, long time and continue to have a great career."

"I've maintained that I strongly believe that they'll reach a deal, and he'll have a long-term contract as opposed to playing under the franchise tag this year,'' he added.

Prescott was given the exclusive franchise tag by the Cowboys in March, which would pay him $31.4 million for the 2020 season, and the two sides have continued to negotiate a long-term contract.

Dallas reportedly offered the 26-year-old what would be the most lucrative quarterback contract in NFL history last week:

"The dispute involves the structure and size of the guarantee along with the length of the deal," David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reported earlier this month.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggested something similar in late March:

While Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones described negotiations with Prescott as "the elephant in the room" to Moore, both sides appear to have the same end goal. Prescott told reporters in May 2019 that he wants to be "a Cowboy forever," and Dallas owner Jerry Jones has repeatedly praised the two-time Pro Bowler.

Jones recently said the following during NFL Network's 2020 schedule release show on May 7:

"I think when I look at the career that Dak has had with the Cowboys, it gives me a really solid feeling about what's in store for us in the future. We've got to do everything we can—and that's what we're doing in this offseason—to put the players on the Cowboys that are players that can—with his talent as quarterback—really win championships or have a shot at it. That's the thing I think about when I think of where we are and how we are with Dak." The Cowboys extended All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott (six years, $90 million) in October, while star wide receiver Amari Cooper landed a five-year, $100 million deal in mid-March. Dallas also set Prescott up for success by selecting former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at No. 17 overall in April's draft.

Prescott was originally selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.

The Mississippi State product has started every game for the Cowboys since he was drafted.

Prescott earned 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year as Dallas went 13-3 and won the NFC East before losing in the divisional round. Dallas went 8-8 last season, marking the first time the team has not finished above .500 with Prescott under center, though he posted career-best marks of 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns.