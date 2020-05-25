Jaydon Hood Commits to Michigan in Video Featuring Jim Harbaugh Doing Cartwheel

John Raoux/Associated Press

Inside linebacker and 4-star recruit Jaydon Hood committed to Michigan on Monday, and Jim Harbaugh is pretty excited about it.

The Wolverines head coach is one of three Michigan coaches attempting cartwheels in the video Hood posted to Twitter announcing his commitment:

The team's defensive coordinator Don Brown and linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary also dropped cartwheels in the video. Clearly, Michigan's coaching staff is thrilled about the addition.

Hood is a good get for the Wolverines. He's considered the No. 11 inside linebacker prospect in the Class of 2021, the No. 48 prospect from the state of Florida and the No. 298 prospect overall, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Andrew Ivins of the recruiting site offered the following scouting report on Hood:

"A high-intensity football player that's always in chase mode. Quick to diagnoses plays and react. Combats blocks well while keeping his eyes in the backfield. A physical striker that likes to runs his feet through contact. Productive at the high school level having totaled 115 tackles as a junior. Adequate in zone coverage, but should be better in space given speed and testing profile. Will need to improve transitions and clean up how he finishes. Has a chance to develop into an impact player for a Power 5 program and could eventually have his name on all-conference lists."

According to Tom VanHaaren of ESPN, Hood had also been considering Miami, Kentucky, Minnesota, Louisville and South Carolina.

His addition has Michigan climbing up the board in the recruiting wars, as they currently sit sixth in 247Sports' Rankings for the class of 2021. He joins a number of exciting prospects, highlighted by 5-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy and 4-star offensive tackle Giovani El-Hadi, both considered top-100 recruits.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Wolverines have added one other 4-star talent, outside linebacker Junior Colson. The hope will be that Hood and Colson make up a dangerous linebacker duo in the years to come.