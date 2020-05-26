NASCAR at Charlotte 2020: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series will wrap back-to-back races at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the Alsco Uniforms 500 on Wednesday night.

Brad Keselowski topped Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 in overtime despite Chase Elliott holding a strong lead down the stretch.

William Byron's spin off the track brought out the caution flag and put the race into overtime, which disrupted Elliott, and Keselowski was able to regain the lead once and for all.

Perhaps no other driver in the field has more motivation to come out on top in the Alsco Uniforms 500 than Elliott, considering he was in third place with 28 laps remaining in the Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway on May 20 before Kyle Busch clipped the No. 9 car and changed his trajectory to finish 17th.

The 2020 Cup Series season was restarted after a two-month COVID-19 hiatus with the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington on May 17. The race was held without any fans in attendance and followed a health and safety plan, which will be the same protocol for the Alsco Uniforms 500.

Race Information

Date: Wednesday, May 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app

Starting Drivers

Odds to Win

Martin Truex Jr. (+500)

Kyle Busch (+600)

Chase Elliott (+600)

Alex Bowman (+800)

Kevin Harvick (+900)

Jimmie Johnson (+900)

Brad Keselowski (+900)

Joey Logano (+1000)

Odds courtesy of Covers.com

Martin Truex Jr. as the favorite is backed by his recent successes at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver won the Coca-Cola 600 in 2019 and '16 as well as the 2017 Bank of America 500. However, he has recorded three top-10 finishes but no victories this season.

The 39-year-old enters this event tied with Keselowski for fifth in the Cup Series standings on 235 points—56 points behind leader Kevin Harvick.

Harvick has finished all seven Cup Series races in the top 10, with his lone first-place finish coming at the Real Heroes 400.

Joey Logano (268 points) and Alex Bowman (266 points) sit in second and third place, respectively. His two wins are tied with Denny Hamlin for most this season, but Bowman is just as hot.

Bowman has led 318 laps this season—just 10 fewer than Harvick's field-leading 328—and captured Stages 1 and 2 during Sunday's Coca-Cola 600.

Hamlin came out victorious at May 20's shortened Toyota 500, but any momentum from that was somewhat curbed when a piece of tungsten fell off of his No. 11 car during the Coca-Cola 600 pace lap and resulted in suspension for his crew chief, car chief and engineer through June 10.

All of this said, Cup Series champion Kyle Busch should never be overlooked. The Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 car is in ninth place, but the 35-year-old claimed second place at the Toyota 500 before clinching fourth at the Coca-Cola 600.