1 Surprise 2020 Draft Prospect Every NBA Lottery Team Could Target

0 of 14

Rob Carr/Getty Images

There isn't a consensus ranking of prospects for the 2020 NBA draft, and teams are bound to target surprise names that may not align with media projections.

Sometimes, reporters and fans put too much stock into team needs when predicting the draft. Certain teams may look past roster logjams if they're able to peg a best player available.

Other front offices may be willing to reach for a player who seems like a puzzle-piece fit, particularly this year, when it's tougher to confidently identify the best prospect available.

We've highlighted a player each lottery franchise could unexpectedly select, especially if the obvious options were already off the board.

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes joins “The Full 48 with Howard Beck” to discuss the resumption of the NBA season and how he’d like to see it happen, the campus/bubble scenario, coronavirus health concerns, the Sacramento Kings season, Marvin Bagley’s injury status, and Kobe Bryant. He also weighs in on a possible NBA schedule shift, mid-game trades, and playing in empty arenas.