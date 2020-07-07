Re-Drafting the 2006 NFL Draft

0 of 32

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

This offseason, Bleacher Report is imagining how every NFL draft this century would go down if teams could jump into Dr. Emmett L. Brown's retrofitted DMC DeLorean and go back in time.

What if they could all set the flux capacitor for April 29, 2006?

In our opinion, you'd end up with dudes from obscure schools like Bloomsburg, Hofstra, Monmouth, Samford and Shippensburg in Round 1, you'd have three original Cincinnati Bengals off the board in the Top 15, and you'd wind up with a guard in the top spot.

Here are the specifics in a re-draft that includes zero quarterbacks, three running backs, five wide receivers, two tight ends, five offensive linemen, eight front-seven defenders, eight defensive backs and one very special-teamer.