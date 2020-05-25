The Undertaker Names Hart, Flair, Batista Among His Favorite WWE Opponents

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Undertaker previously revealed his favorite moment of his career came at WrestleMania 28 when he, Triple H and Shawn Michaels stood at the top of the ramp together after culminating four years' worth of storytelling.

In an extra scene of The Last Ride posted Monday, Taker named some of his other favorite matches, including head-to-head bouts with Bret Hart, Batista, Kurt Angle and Ric Flair.

"Bret was smooth as silk. Everything that he did looked really good," Taker said of Hart. "He was one of the first guys that I got to expand the character with and show that I was more than just a gimmick."

Undertaker and Hart were the two biggest names of the pre-Attitude Era who carried over, helping guide WWE through lean years in the early 1990s after Hulk Hogan's departure. While their paths diverged in the Attitude Era—Taker remaking himself and remaining relevant in WWE and Hart departing for WCW—Taker said he appreciated Hart for allowing him to add layers to his character.

"I enjoyed working with the guys that were smaller. It was easier for me in the sense of storytelling. They were always bigger than life and the size discrepancy, although you can see it, you really don't think about it during the match," Undertaker said.

Despite preferring to work with smaller guys, Taker said he enjoyed his WrestleMania 23 matchup with Batista because it subverted expectations. Batista said he and Taker wanted to prove they deserved to be the main event of the card.

"Two big guys that aren't really thought of maybe having the match of the night, I really enjoyed that match," Undertaker said.

As for his matchup with Flair at WrestleMania X8, Undertaker said he had the choice between facing The Nature Boy and a younger opponent and chose to give fans a once-in-a-lifetime battle of legends.