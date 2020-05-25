Hornets to Reopen Team Facility Tuesday for Voluntary Workouts amid COVID-19

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets will reopen their team facility Tuesday, allowing players to take part in voluntary workouts, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press.

The 2019-20 NBA season has been suspended since March 11, but the league first allowed organizations to open team facilities on May 8, local laws permitting. The teams must still adhere to several restrictions, including no more than four players in the facility at a time and no head coach or assistant coaches in attendance during training sessions.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

