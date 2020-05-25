Hornets to Reopen Team Facility Tuesday for Voluntary Workouts amid COVID-19

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 25, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 09: Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets controls the ball during the first half of an NBA game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets will reopen their team facility Tuesday, allowing players to take part in voluntary workouts, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press.

The 2019-20 NBA season has been suspended since March 11, but the league first allowed organizations to open team facilities on May 8, local laws permitting. The teams must still adhere to several restrictions, including no more than four players in the facility at a time and no head coach or assistant coaches in attendance during training sessions.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    NBA's Greatest Playoff Comebacks Since 2000

    @BR_NBA staff discusses the best playoff turnarounds in recent history

    Charlotte Hornets logo
    Charlotte Hornets

    NBA's Greatest Playoff Comebacks Since 2000

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    EuroLeague, EuroCup Basketball 2019-20 Seasons Canceled

    NBA logo
    NBA

    EuroLeague, EuroCup Basketball 2019-20 Seasons Canceled

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Breakups Where Everyone Wins

    Five splits that would be best for both sides ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Breakups Where Everyone Wins

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Today is a good day to watch Devonte’ Graham make shots

    Charlotte Hornets logo
    Charlotte Hornets

    Today is a good day to watch Devonte’ Graham make shots

    Chase Whitney
    via At The Hive