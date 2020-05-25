Apollo Crews Wins the United States Championship, More WWE Raw Predictions

Credit: WWE.com

The Memorial Day episode of WWE Raw promises to be a jam-packed one, with high-stakes matches across the board and a talk show segment designed to further the heavyweight title program ahead of the June 7 Backlash pay-per-view.

Already announced for the broadcast:

United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

Triple Threat No. 1 Contender's Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya vs. Nia Jax

The VIP Lounge with Drew McIntyre

Will Crews right the wrong from a month ago and defeat Andrade for the title? Which of the three women will cash their tickets to Backlash and a date with new women's champion Asuka? And how will Bobby Lashley factor into the interview angle with McIntyre and MVP?

Apollo Crews' Star-Making Night

A week ago, Crews returned from a knee injury and teamed with Kevin Owens in a victory over Andrade and Angel Garza. He was more intense, driven, focused and aggressive than we have ever seen before and the result was a Crews fans could actually invest in.

Monday, he battles Andrade for a title he last challenged for just prior to Money in the Bank, when the aforementioned injury cost him gold and the opportunity to main event a pay-per-view.

With Zelina Vega's stable crumbling around her, look for the latest chapter of that particular story to be written Monday night when Crews defeats El Idolo and culminates his recent push with his first taste of gold in WWE

Nia Jax Moves One Step Closer to Asuka and the Title

A week ago, we saw Jax interrupt Asuka's championship celebration, then attack Kairi Sane backstage. Those two angles all-but confirm that The Irresistible Force is next in line for a shot at The Empress of Tomorrow, so it is somewhat curious that WWE Creative would even book a Triple Threat Match between her, Charlotte Flair and Natalya for Monday's show.

Especially considering both of her opponents are coming off losses and, in Nattie's case, several.

Look for Jax to pick up the win over The Queen of Harts and earn her title match at Backlash.

The defeat will continue Natalya's recent downward spiral and, possibly, result in yet another temper tantrum that is similar to the one we saw a week ago.

Bobby Lashley Builds Credibility Through A Beatdown

A week ago, MVP and Lashley announced their desire for a WWE Championship opportunity against Drew McIntyre and WWE officially announced the match via social media later on. Monday night, McIntyre joins MVP in the VIP Lounge for what will surely be the latest chapter in the budding rivalry.

As is routinely the case, decorum will break down and Lashley will make his presence felt.

Thus far, McIntyre has been presented as an unstoppable force but a more focused and determined Lashley will leave him lying, if for no other reason than to suggest that the hijinx of the Lana marriage are over and he is ready to move back into the main event scene.

He will build heat for himself, anticipation for the title match and create doubt that McIntyre will bowl over him like he has so many of his opponents in 2020.