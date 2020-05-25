NBA Trade Rumors: Rounding Up Buzz on Potential 2020 Draft Deals and Plans

James Crisp/Associated Press

While the 2020 NBA draft may or may not happen on its scheduled date of June 25, it will take place at some point. Teams will select the league's next crop of incoming stars on the night, and naturally, trades will also be a part of the proceedings.

This year's draft could involve more trading than last year as there isn't a Zion Williamson sitting atop of the draft class as a universal top option. The top prospect for each franchise could vary greatly—and some have not yet begun the decision-making process in earnest.

The Golden State Warriors, for example, haven't even begun to rank prospects.

"The Warriors haven't formed a draft board yet, sources said. Abstract thoughts and opinions haven't yet become prospect rankings," The Athletic's Anthony Slater wrote.

If Golden State doesn't settle on a top option, it could look to trade out of its first pick in order to pursue a veteran.

"Yeah, we're going to consider that," Warriors president Bob Myers said, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State's willingness to move its pick will, of course, depend on where its selection lies. If the Warriors end up with the No. 1 selection, they could find a new core player to help lead the franchise for the next decade.

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, Georgia's Anthony Edwards would likely be the pick in that scenario.

"If the Warriors land the No. 1 pick in the draft, they'll be open to trading it. But if Golden State doesn't receive a worthy offer, it would likely take (Anthony) Edwards with the top selection, according to a league source," he wrote.

If the Warriors don't have a shot at Edwards, a trade could ensue. According to Wes Goldberg of the Mercury News, though, that's beginning to look less likely.

"The closer we get to the draft (whenever it ends up being held), the less likely I think it is the Warriors will trade down," he wrote.

While Golden State appears sold on Edwards, the New York Knicks appear to be dialing in on NBL standout LaMelo Ball. However, they could see him plucked away by teams such as the Detroit Pistons, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

"If the Knicks remain at No. 6 after the lottery drawing, Ball is not expected to fall to that slot," he wrote. "Keep an eye on the Pistons and Ball in the lottery. Detroit is one of the few teams dying for a point guard, too."

This could prompt New York to trade up in order to secure Ball, according to Goldberg:

"I spoke recently with NBA draft expert Chad Ford, and he seems to believe there would be one team in the market to trade up should the ping-pong balls not fall their way: the New York Knicks. Specifically, Ford said, for LaMelo Ball. Ball, a genius playmaker with star potential, would provide the Knicks with a much-needed identity on offense. "

Ball and rookie RJ Barrett would at least provide New York with an exciting young core around which to build. Will the Knicks work a trade to put that core together? We should find out in the not-too-distant future.