PUBG 2020: Oath Gaming's Top Plays, Prize Money from NA Charity Showdown

BAY ISMOYO/Getty Images

At long last, PUBG esports is back...and giving back too. After days of competition, Oath Gaming has dominantly emerged from the North American PUBG playing field, winning big money for itself and its preferred nonprofit organization.

The PUBG Continental Series announced that it would be returning for a series of Charity Showdown events in May, with $200,000 up for grabs—half of which goes to participating teams and half of which gets donated to a charity of the winner's choice in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

With eight teams invited based on earlier qualifications and another eight qualifying during the PCS NA Charity Showdown Qualifier, Oath withstood some light pushes by Shoot To Kill and Soniqs to come out on top (with a little help from circle placement).

PCS NA Charity Showdown Final Standings

1. Oath: 206 points

2. Shoot To Kill: 161

3. Soniqs: 146

4. Zenith Esports: 129

5. 303 Esports: 129

6. Exodus: 126

7. Dodge: 106

8. Wildcard Gaming: 102

9. Comets: 100

10. Radiance: 96

11. Illusion: 90

12. Houston Hardshifts: 86

13. Livid Gaming: 83

14. Fabled: 83

15. Elus1ve: 82

16. Team Clueless: 70

Oath easily climbed to the top of the final day's standings by playing safely, working the circle and ensuring strong placement points—including four consecutive victories to wrap things up. But, in case detractors thought they couldn't quite frag out, the team thrashed its competition with a 15-kill win in the day's final match.

Oath's strong showing began and ended with impressive performances from Relo, who started off the weekend with a nine-bomb during one of the team's many victories.

But the truest testament to Oath's performance was not a highlight of its aim or positioning. Instead, it was the desperate extents that the team drove its opponents to. At the end of the final day's third match, second-place Shoot To Kill's luke12 found himself alone in the final circle against three of Oath's players—calculating his odds, luke12 decided to gift Oath the victory and die to the blue simply so that Oath would not earn an additional kill point.

The smart play by luke12 proved to be for naught, as Oath sought out that blood in the water and finished off the day even stronger than it started.

This showing will grant the team automatic qualification to the PCS1 NA Qualifiers, which include a $50,000 prize pool and the chance for entry into the PCS1 North America Pro League and its $200,000 prize purse.