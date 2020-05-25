NASCAR at Charlotte 2020 Results: Brad Keselowski Captures Victory in Overtime

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Brad Keselowski notched an improbable overtime victory in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, on Sunday night.

The race featured 20 lead changes—none more stunning than the 20th. Chase Elliott had passed Keselowski with around 35 laps to go and appeared to be cruising to his first Coca-Cola 600 checkered flag when William Byron spun out to force overtime (NSFW language):

Keselowski capitalized on the restart with Jimmie Johnson claiming second and Elliott ending up with a disappointing third-place finish.

Keselowski entered Charlotte at No. 6 in the NASCAR Cup Series, and the Coca-Cola 600 is his first Cup Series checkered flag of the season.

The top three drivers in the Cup Series standings entering Sunday were Kevin Harvick (258 points), Joey Logano (224 points) and Alex Bowman (219 points). Harvick was fresh off a win at the Real Heroes 400 in at Darlington Raceway, while Bowman's March 1 Auto Club 400 victory was bookended by Logano's Penzoil 400 and FanShield 500 triumphs.

Bowman came in 20th place in this race but not before earning points by winning Stages 1 and 2. Logano, who finished 14th, nabbed Stage 3.

Coca-Cola 600 Top 10:

1. Brad Keselowski

2. Jimmie Johnson

3. Chase Elliott

4. Ryan Blaney

5. Kyle Busch

6. Kevin Harvick

7. Martin Truex Jr.

8. Kurt Busch

9. Tyler Reddick

10. Christopher Bell

Full results at NASCAR.com

The race began with Kyle Busch at the pole position after he won the qualifying round earlier Sunday—marking the first official qualifying round in the NASCAR Cup Series since the sport went on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Busch maintained the lead through the first 50 laps until the red flag came out for inclement weather:

Prior to the rain delay, Denny Hamlin was penalized for dropping a ballast from his No. 11 car, while Johnson averted what could have been a significant crash:

Once the race resumed, Clint Bowyer collided with the wall in what was a scary moment. Sixty-eight laps later, Bubba Wallace encountered a mechanical issue. Both cars' nights ended prematurely:

And while Bowman won't be pleased with a 20th-place finish, his night could have gone much worse:

Reigning Coca-Cola 600 champion Martin Truex Jr. led at separate points in the race but fell to seventh place before it was all over.

Truex will have another opportunity for glory at Charlotte Motor Speedway as the next Cup Series race will be at the track Wednesday night.