Ranking Roman Reigns’ 10 Best WWE Singles Matches EverMay 25, 2020
Ranking Roman Reigns’ 10 Best WWE Singles Matches Ever
Roman Reigns celebrates his 35th birthday Monday and already in his career, he has amassed a resume that cements his status as one of the top stars of his generation.
The heir-apparent to John Cena, The Big Dog's career has rarely been easy but always interesting. Whether it was overcoming mostly negative reactions early in his singles run, kicking cancer's ass or headlining four consecutive WrestleManias, he has consistently been at the forefront of WWE and in the headlines.
In the process, he has been a significant part of some of the company's best and most memorable matches.
As uncertainty surrounds his in-ring return date as he opts to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, relive these matches that have defined Reigns since his singles run began with the demise of The shield in 2014.
From championship encounters to hard-hitting grudge matches, these 10 performances are proof that Reigns is and has been, one of the standard-bearers for WWE over the last six years.
10. Fastlane 2016 vs. Dean Ambrose and Brock Lesnar
Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Brock Lesnar were no strangers to each other as they took to the ring for the main event of Fastlane, a Triple Threat Match that would determine the No. 1 contender to Triple H’s WWE Championship at WrestleMania 32.
Though the outcome was considered a sure-thing, the performers involved took fans on a rollercoaster ride that saw The Big Dog and The Lunatic Fringe pair up on Lesnar, monetarily eliminating the Beast from the equation with a double powerbomb through a table, shades of their days as The Shield.
From there, the hungry and determined babyfaces squared off. Ambrose nearly scored the pin off Dirty Deeds but his momentum came to a sudden and crashing halt with the rise of Lesnar.
Lesnar re-entered the match and applied the kimura on Reigns, only for a wild and out-of-control Ambrose to unload with chair shots to both men. Despite being on the defensive so late in the contest, Reigns recovered and delivered the spear to his friend for the win.
The psychology behind the match made sense, Ambrose and Reigns demonstrated some strong in-ring chemistry and Lesnar returning late as the pissed-off monster was a nice touch. All rendered this one a forgotten gem from an era in which it was cooler to boo him than to accept how much work he was putting in to justify his spot in the company.
9. Battleground 2016 vs. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose
The Shield exploded in the main event of Battleground 2016 as new WWE champion Dean Ambrose defended against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match.
Rollins and Ambrose teamed up to down Reigns momentarily before The Architect brought that partnership to an end, courtesy of a steel chair. Reigns reappeared and was rolling late, answering Rollins’ buckle bomb with a Superman Punch that might have earned him the win on any other night.
On this one, though, it was all about establishing Ambrose’s championship run.
Reigns staggered out of downing Rollins and right into Dirty Deeds as Ambrose picked up the win.
The match was damn good for the 18-minute sprint that it was but probably should have been even better given the talent involved. Given then wealth of history to pull from within The Shield, it was somewhat disappointing that they did not feature it more prominently but given the time constraints, it is understandable.
This was also a rare case of Reigns eating a clean pinfall, which was almost certainly management’s response to a recently failed Wellness Policy test.
8. Extreme Rules 2017 vs. Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe
The Fatal 5-Way main event at Extreme Rules between Reigns, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins was a wild, chaotic and action-packed main event that maximized its 28 minutes and showcased the talents of all involved.
There were broken tables, dramatic near-falls and a barrage of finishers late in the match.
It was Balor delivering the Coup de Gras to Reigns that appeared to close things out, only for Joe to appear from out of nowhere and put the former universal champion to sleep with the Coquina Clutch for the submission win.
As he has throughout his run as a main event, franchise player, Reigns brought a ton of heat to the match and along with Rollins, helped elevate the other three Superstars by proxy.
The nonstop, frenetic pace of the contest gave way to an explosive finish, with Reigns right there in the center of it, providing that drama as only he can. It is one of his more underrated traits as a performer, no matter how many try to downplay his effectiveness as the top star in the industry.
7. Rumble 2017 vs. Kevin Owens
Chris Jericho had been a thorn in the side of Reigns and best friend Seth Rollins late in 2016, costing them opportunity after opportunity to dethrone Kevin Owens as Universal champion. At the Royal Rumble in January 2017, Reigns would get one last shot at the Prizefighter, this time with Jericho suspended above the ring in a shark cage.
Jericho would still get involved, dropping a pair of brass knuckles to Owens, but Reigns survived and fought on. A Samoan Drop from Reigns to Owens, onto a single steel chair, preceded the champion’s bump onto a pile of them later in the match.
Between them, Owens delivered a big frog splash off the top rope, onto Reigns, driving him through a table at ringside.
Ultimately, Braun Strowman would get involved and cost Reigns the match, but up to that point, it had been an appropriately wild brawl with the only complaint being that it probably could have stood to lose a few minutes.
6. SmackDown, August 13, 2019 vs. Buddy Murphy
The August 13, 2019 episode of SmackDown was a fairly run-of-the-mill show but right in the middle of it was a phenomenal wrestling match that reminded fans of how damn good Reigns is and how giving he can be to his opponent.
On that night, the man across the ring from him was Buddy Murphy, the supremely talented, former cruiserweight champion who desperately needed a push. He got it, running move-for-move with Reigns while captivating the audience with perfectly timed spots and dramatic near-falls.
Despite the onslaught of a very game Murphy, including a picture-perfect plancha to Reigns on the floor, it was The Big Dog who blasted the Aussie with a Superman Punch at ringside and turned him inside out with a spear for the win.
It felt like forever since Reigns had the opportunity to have that sort of wrestling match on television. He had, to that point, been busy working Shane McMahon in a feud that featured plenty of bells of whistles, then had his attention diverted by Erick Rowan shortly after this one, so it was a welcome change of pace for The Big Dog to have the opportunity to steal the show and remind everyone why he is one of the best in-ring performers in the company.
5. No Mercy 2017 vs. John Cena
The biggest Superstar in WWE from one generation battled the biggest from the latest at No Mercy 2017 as John Cena squared off with Roman Reigns in a hotly anticipated match. After weeks of superb promo work to get them there, the performers delivered a dramatic bout that overcame a slow start to deliver in spades.
The back-and-forth action, which saw Reigns survive an STF and Cena counter a Superman Punch into the Attitude Adjustment for a dramatic near-fall, built until Cena delivered a top-rope AA that again failed to defeat Reigns.
A frustrated Cena, seeing his status as the lead dog flashing before his eyes, delivered two more AAs but still could not put The Big Dog down.
Reigns responded with a Superman Punch and spear to pin Cena cleanly in the center of the ring and earn his biggest win to that point.
How management justified booking this match on a C-level pay-per-view event rather than WrestleMania or SummerSlam, with the star power it had, is a mystery only it can solve but this was everything you would conceivably want out of a ‘Mania headliner and then some.
4. Fastlane 2015 vs. Daniel Bryan
One month after Philadelphia fans greeted Reigns’ win in the Royal Rumble with a chorus of boos so loud even an appearance by The Rock could not change their minds, The Big Dog entered the Fastlane pay-per-view with one objective: defeat Daniel Bryan and exorcise the final demon on his road to WrestleMania.
Fans had so wanted the bearded babyface to get one more run at the WWE title at The Show of Shows, particularly after his magical run a year earlier had been cut short by a neck injury. They were disenfranchised and, quite frankly, pissed that Reigns was being given the rocket push when they felt Bryan deserved it more.
In the main event of the February 2015 pay-per-view, Reigns would have to earn his spot in the main event of wrestling’s biggest show by defeating Bryan.
He did, in a match that was back and forth, neither man gaining a sustained advantage for the most part. Bryan’s technical artistry was on display while Reigns grounded and pounded, seeking to slow the pace. The Big Dog survived the Yes Lock and, as Bryan set up for the running knee, caught him with the spear to secure the win.
3. WrestleMania 31 vs. Brock Lesnar
Reigns entered WrestleMania 31 the favorite to leave with the WWE Championship but he found out quickly the punishing reality of squaring off with Brock Lesnar.
The Big Dog found himself ragdolled around the ring for the majority of the match, beaten down and punished by the unstoppable force that was The Beast Incarnate. The one-sided main event of wrestling’s biggest night appeared to be another blowout for Lesnar until Reigns sparked a babyface comeback and had his opponent reeling.
Just as it appeared as though the second-generation star might leave the show with the title he sought so desperately to attain, Seth Rollins rushed the ring and cashed in Money in the Bank, making it a Triple Threat Match.
History tells us The Architect would go on to capture the title by pinning Reigns and ruining his dream of leaving THe Showcase of the Immortals with the gold.
While the cash-in is the most memorable moment of the contest, and one of the greatest in WrestleMania history, what preceded it was a phenomenal match that told the story of a dominant champion’s own arrogance coming back to bite him and a resilient challenger driven by the desire to achieve greatness.
The timing, in particular, made the bout the classic it became, thanks to the performers’ ability to manipulate the crowd and pop them at just the right time.
2. Extreme Rules 2016 vs. AJ Styles
Reigns was fresh off defeating Triple H at WrestleMania 32 and winning the WWE Championship when he ran into the hottest star in WWE, a newcomer whose arrival sparked genuine joy and excitement: AJ Styles.
The Big Dog fought valiantly through a knee injury suffered when Styles clipped his leg out from under him, then suplexed him into the corner. Reigns recovered and answered by powerbombing The Phenomenal One through one of the announce tables as the battle for red brand supremacy continued.
The Club’s Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows interfered, leading to an appearance from The Usos as the match neared its crescendo. A cool reversal of the spear into the Styles Clash by AJ nearly spelled the end of Reigns’ run as champion, but The Big Dog survived it and a barrage of steel chair shots to catch Styles in midflight with the spear and retain his title.
A superb match that both further established Reigns’ championship status with a superb match while providing Styles his first taste of a WWE main event.
1. SummerSlam 2017 vs. Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar
Take the four biggest badasses in wrestling, put them together in the main event of SummerSlam with the Universal Championship up for grabs, and let them beat the unholy hell out of each other. It is a formula that worked wonders for WWE as Reigns, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar tore the house down in Brooklyn.
Reigns delivered a spear to Lesnar, driving him through the timekeeper position. Strowman powerslammed Lesnar through two announce tables and sent him packing on a stretcher, just because he could. The sign of dominance elicited a massive ovation for The Monster Among Men and gave WWE officials a taste of what they had in him, if they did not already know.
The Beast eventually came back as all hell continued to break losoe in this masterfully assembled car wreck of a match. Despite his injuries, he managed to turn Reigns’ last-gasp spear into an F-5 to retain his title.
What a gloriously wild match that properly showcased the talents of those involved while presenting Lesnar and Strowman as unstoppable monsters. It is a shame, some three years later, that Strowman has become somewhat of a caricature of his original self because Reigns, Joe and Lesanr all put in a ton of work over time to build his credibility.
This match, Reigns’ best to date, was yet another loss for The Big Dog, something that is conveniently left out of the discussion when fans criticize him for being over-pushed. The guy loses more than any other star in his position ever, all in the name of looking Lesnar look more unstoppable or putting others over so he has genuine stars to work with.