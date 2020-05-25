Ranking Roman Reigns’ 10 Best WWE Singles Matches Ever

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns celebrates his 35th birthday Monday and already in his career, he has amassed a resume that cements his status as one of the top stars of his generation.

The heir-apparent to John Cena, The Big Dog's career has rarely been easy but always interesting. Whether it was overcoming mostly negative reactions early in his singles run, kicking cancer's ass or headlining four consecutive WrestleManias, he has consistently been at the forefront of WWE and in the headlines.

In the process, he has been a significant part of some of the company's best and most memorable matches.

As uncertainty surrounds his in-ring return date as he opts to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, relive these matches that have defined Reigns since his singles run began with the demise of The shield in 2014.

From championship encounters to hard-hitting grudge matches, these 10 performances are proof that Reigns is and has been, one of the standard-bearers for WWE over the last six years.





