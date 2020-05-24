Saints' Sean Payton Trolls 'Florida' Tom Brady During Capital One's The Match

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 24, 2020

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays a shot on the first hole during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady struggled to start Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" on Sunday afternoon, and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hopes it translates to the football field:

Payton was far from the only one throwing shade Brady's way on Twitter:

Brady was paired with Phil Mickelson against fellow future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods. The 18-hole matchplay competition is for COVID-19 relief.

Brady departed the New England Patriots for a two-year contract with the Buccaneers during free agency in late March.

The new-look Bucs will open their 2020 campaign against Payton's Saints in New Orleans on Sept. 13. The NFC South foes will square off again in Tampa on Nov. 8.

