Saints' Sean Payton Trolls 'Florida' Tom Brady During Capital One's The Match

Saints' Sean Payton Trolls 'Florida' Tom Brady During Capital One's The MatchMay 24, 2020
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady struggled to start Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" on Sunday afternoon, and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hopes it translates to the football field:
Payton was far from the only one throwing shade Brady's way on Twitter:
Brady was paired with Phil Mickelson against fellow future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods. The 18-hole matchplay competition is for COVID-19 relief.
Brady departed the New England Patriots for a two-year contract with the Buccaneers during free agency in late March.
The new-look Bucs will open their 2020 campaign against Payton's Saints in New Orleans on Sept. 13. The NFC South foes will square off again in Tampa on Nov. 8.
