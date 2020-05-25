Capital One's 'The Match': Best Trash Talk, Highlights and Funny Moments

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning finished one-up over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady to claim bragging rights in Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, on Sunday.



The event raised at least $20 million for COVID-19 relief efforts:

For Woods, it also signifies revenge on Mickelson. Lefty defeated the 15-time major champion in The Match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas on Nov. 23, 2018. Mickelson won $9 million for his efforts in golf's inaugural pay-per-view event.

Viewers were winners as well, as the four legends traded playful jabs throughout the 18-hole matchplay competition.

Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion, struggled immensely through the first six holes. When the future Hall of Fame quarterback teed off poorly on No. 3, Woods couldn't help himself:





Ironically, Brady's best shot of the day came on No. 7:

Manning had a better overall round than Brady, though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was clutch on the 11th hole:

But Manning wasn't immune:

The five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion had a jab of his own for the University of Georgia while explaining why he didn't join his partner in wearing Woods' traditional Sunday red Nike polo:

Brady had his own reasons for disliking Woods' wardrobe, alluding to his 34-28 Super Bowl LI comeback and 41-33 Super Bowl LII loss to the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively:

Mickelson and Woods expectedly set the standard for golf, but the duo also set the bar high when it came to the commentary:

Brady and Mickelson came up just short of executing a Super Bowl LI-like comeback on the 18th hole but came up just short:

The PGA Tour will resume its 2020 season on an altered schedule beginning with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, from June 8-14.

Brady, meanwhile, will resume preparation for his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Manning continues to enjoy retirement.