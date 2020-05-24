Cuomo: NY Sports Teams Can Begin Training Camps If Following Health Protocols

John Roca/Associated Press

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that professional teams within the state are now permitted to begin spring training.

As Patricia Traina of Sports Illustrated noted, the change applies to the Buffalo Bills, but the New York Jets and New York Giants are headquartered in New Jersey, which still hasn't lifted restrictions.

The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets will also be allowed to resume training after they were two of just 11 NBA teams yet to return to their team facilities, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The state also hosts two MLB teams and three NHL squads.

Last week, Cuomo said he would welcome the return of sports within the state but without fans:

New York has had more confirmed cases of the coronavirus than any other state, with over 350,000 infected leading to more than 29,000 deaths, per CNN.com.

The NHL is reportedly considering a return using two "hub" sites that won't contain fans, per Greg Wyshynski of ESPN. The NBA plans to hold its games in Orlando when it resumes in late July.

However, MLB and the NFL have aimed for games to be held in regular home stadiums when their seasons begin.

The latest changes in restrictions will also allow players in all sports to begin workouts at team facilities before more formal practices take place.