Predicting the Biggest Trades Still to Go Down in 2020 NFL Offseason

0 of 6

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The NFL trade market isn't going to slow down despite the usual crawl during the summer months.

While some of the obvious trade candidates like Trent Williams have finally changed teams, the post-draft market still boasts plenty of big names, ranging from elite pass-rushers and defenders to surprises on both sides of the ball.

These players' current teams have salary-cap or other reasons to move on, while potential trade partners have a serious need or sometimes seek out the luxury of adding more talent while engaged in win-now mode.

These are the biggest trades that could light up the usually quiet stretch before the preseason.