Ranking Europe's Top Clubs Only Using Ex-Players

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

In mid-May, B/R built every major European club's best XI using only players aged 25 and under, offering a glimpse of the future for each and perhaps offering some insight into who has set themselves up well for the coming years.

Well, this week we're going to look in the opposite direction and bring you a blast from the past for each side.

We've built the XIs again, but using only ex-players this time. It brings an insight into a few things: who wheels and deals the best in the market, but also who has made some high-profile mistakes over the last decade.

Before you tuck in, make sure you familiarise yourself with the following ground rules for eligibility:

Players must have made at least one senior appearance to be eligible for the club (so no Jadon Sancho for Manchester City)

Loan spells don't count; a player must have made a permanent transfer to a club to be considered for them

Players are judged at their current ability level, not on historic performance or previous feats

16. Barcelona (4-2-3-1)

GK: Jasper Cillessen

DEF: Dani Alves, Marc Bartra, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne

MID: Cesc Fabregas, Thiago Alcantara, Pedro, Neymar, Marc Cucurella

FWD: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

15. Schalke (4-2-3-1)

GK: Manuel Neuer

DEF: Rafinha, Joel Matip, Thilo Kehrer, Sead Kolasinac

MID: Ivan Rakitic, Leon Goretzka, Julian Draxler, Mesut Ozil, Leroy Sane

FWD: Breel Embolo

14. Valencia (4-3-3)

GK: Neto

DEF: Joao Cancelo, Nicolas Otamendi, Raul Albiol, Jordi Alba

MID: Ever Banega, Sergio Canales, David Silva

FWD: Isco, Rodrigo De Paul, Paco Alcacer

13. Juventus (4-3-3)

GK: Neto

DEF: Dani Alves, Medhi Benatia, Domenico Criscito, Joao Cancelo

MID: Emre Can, Arturo Vidal, Paul Pogba

FWD: Mario Mandzukic, Ciro Immobile, Kingsley Coman

12. Lyon (4-4-2 diamond)

GK: Hugo Lloris

DEF: Jeremy Morel, Dejan Lovren, Samuel Umtiti, Ferland Mendy

MID: Corentin Tolisso, Miralem Pjanic, Tanguy Ndombele, Nabil Fekir

FWD: Karim Benzema, Alexandre Lacazette

11. Monaco (4-5-1)

GK: Paul Nardi

DEF: Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Aymen Abdennour, Terence Kongolo, Benjamin Mendy

MID: James Rodriguez, Fabinho, Joao Moutinho, Youri Tielemans, Bernardo Silva

FWD: Kylian Mbappe

10. Sevilla (4-4-2)

CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images

GK: David Soria

DEF: Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos, Clement Lenglet, Alberto Moreno

MID: Steven N'Zonzi, Ivan Rakitic, Luis Alberto, Joaquin Correa

FWD: Wissam Ben Yedder, Ciro Immobile

Scrolling through Sevilla's outgoing transfers over the past decade was some task as sporting director Monchi has struck so many deals over the years that it's tough to keep up.

It's clear he sweeps the market for opportunities, happy to take punts on players and see if they can stick. Some, like Alves, have been resounding successes; others, like Rakitic, Lenglet and Ben Yedder, have returned a nice profit.

The misses are rarer than the hits, though Sevilla must be looking at Immobile's and Correa's performances at Lazio and wondering how they failed to extract the same.

9. Roma (3-5-2)

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

GK: Alisson Becker

DEF: Antonio Rudiger, Alessio Romagnoli, Kostas Manolas

MID: Erik Lamela, Marquinhos, Miralem Pjanic, Radja Nainggolan, Emerson

FWD: Stephan El Shaarawy, Mohamed Salah

Roma's talent identification is superb. The problem they have is holding onto the talent long enough to create a truly formidable team.

Their record with centre-backs is so good that someone like Medhi Benatia can't find a place in this team, while that midfield three is a brilliant mix of brains, braun and excitement. Salah and Alisson, both of Liverpool, top and tail a selection whose only weak points are the wing-backs.

If the Giallorossi had managed to compile this team and play it together, they could well have done something special. Sadly, one part has tended to be dismantled before another can be assembled.

8. Porto (4-5-1)

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

GK: Jose Sa

DEF: Ricardo Pereira, Eder Militao, Felipe, Alex Sandro

MID: Casemiro, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, James Rodriguez, Hector Herrera

FWD: Andre Silva

Pereira and Sandro might just be the best full-back pairing in this top 10. That, along with an incredible Portuguese-speaking midfield trio, paves their way into a lofty position in the ranking.

The setup of the team is a little funky—Herrera will have to make do with a right-sided role; while Yacine Brahimi is a better fit for the role, the Mexican is too good to leave out—but if the wingers dip inside and allow the full-backs to motor forward, it would resemble a well-balanced 4-5-1 formation.

With four Brazilians in the XI and the majority of the rest resembling academy products, the Dragons' two pillars of squad building are clearly visible.

7. Genk (4-4-2 diamond)

AFP/Getty Images

GK: Thibaut Courtois

DEF: Christian Kabasele, Omar Colley, Kalidou Koulibaly, Timothy Castagne

MID: Wilfred Ndidi, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

FWD: Leon Bailey, Mbwana Samatta

The proof of Genk's smart scouting can be seen in the XI listed, which contains incredible talent in every line.

The midfield is so strong that the likes of Leandro Trossard and Sander Berge (both €20m-plus Premier League signings in 2019-20) must miss out. A trio of Ndidi-De Bruyne-SMS is truly elite—a central collection many of football's top managers would love to call their own in real life.

Had Yannick Carrasco made an appearance for the club, this team would have been even stronger, but he was poached from the youth system by Monaco as a teen. He would have lined up next to Koulibaly in the defensive line, further strengthening a unit backed up by Courtois.

6. Atletico Madrid (4-4-2 diamond)

AFP/Getty Images

GK: David de Gea

DEF: Juanfran, Toby Alderweireld, Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez

MID: Rodri, Pizzi, Raul Garcia

FWD: Antoine Griezmann, Raul Jimenez, Sergio Aguero

Many of these Atletico players have not long left the club—five were playing in red and white as recently as last season—and that illustrates just how much heavy squad turnover they've been through recently.

But just imagine that front line for a moment: Jimenez and Aguero forming the big man-small man partnership up top with Griezmann floating in the hole just behind. It'd be close to unstoppable, and it has the midfield legs to support it, too.

That Atleti sold De Gea and went straight into a run of Courtois and Jan Oblak between the sticks afterwards shows how blessed they've been in the goalkeeping department for some time.

5. Ajax (3-4-1-2)

AFP/Getty Images

GK: Jasper Cillessen

DEF: Toby Alderweireld, Matthijs De Ligt, Jan Vertonghen

MID: Justin Kluivert, Frenkie De Jong, Christian Eriksen, Daley Sinkgraven

FWD: Arek Milik, Luis Suarez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ajax's reputation for developing and selling on homegrown talent is evident in this XI.

Every single one of the players listed spent teenage years in Amsterdam, learning their trade and perfecting their technique at one of the world's renowned schools of football.

The team is a touch unbalanced due to Kluivert playing a wing-back role, while Suarez may have to play between the lines and leave Milik and Zlatan to partner up top. But on paper, it's a fierce selection that betters most others.

4. Benfica (4-4-2)

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

GK: Jan Oblak

DEF: Nelson Semedo, David Luiz, Victor Lindelof, Joao Cancelo

MID: Axel Witsel, Angel Di Maria, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix

FWD: Raul Jimenez, Luka Jovic

Benfica's presence high up in this list shouldn't surprise. They've established a reputation as an extremely shrewd operator in the market, as well as an excellent developer of talent.

Even they are not immune to mistakes, though.

They may have sold Semedo, Luiz, Lindelof, Cancelo, Witsel, Di Maria and Jimenez on for huge profits, while Felix was bought for a whopping €126 million, but the Bernardo Silva (€15.75m) and Luka Jovic (€7m) deals don't look good; they bailed on those talents far too early.

Still, you're looking at an incredible mix of talent from top to bottom here, and Benfica's reputation as market masters is justified.

3. Real Madrid (4-4-2)

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

GK: Keylor Navas

DEF: Danilo, Pepe, Raul Albiol, Theo Hernandez

MID: Dani Parejo, Mateo Kovacic, Mesut Ozil, Angel Di Maria

FWD: Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

During Real Madrid's incredible run of Champions League success from 2014-18, they essentially had two first teams that were capable of winning most games.

Danilo, Pepe, Kovacic and Morata were important to that selection, raising Madrid's mean quality and taking care of your Levantes and Eibars at the weekend while Ronaldo and Co. beat Europe's best midweek.

Inevitably, these players realised they were too good to be reserves and have gone on to play more pivotal roles at other clubs. That's how Los Blancos have accrued such a strong ex-player XI.

Despite the quality on show, very few of these player sales count as mistakes. That just speaks to how strong the first XI at the Bernabeu is.

2. Manchester United (4-4-2)

ANDREW YATES/Getty Images

GK: Ben Foster

DEF: Ashley Young, Gerard Pique, Jonny Evans, Daley Blind

MID: Ander Herrera, Angel Di Maria, Wilfried Zaha, Memphis Depay

FWD: Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku

Ronaldo back in red is a dream many a United fan has had many a time.

He and Lukaku spearhead quite the ex-Man Utd XI, so strong in attack Zlatan can't get in and solid enough at the back thanks to the fact Pique, Evans, Blind and Young have all flourished in life away from Old Trafford.

Despite the quality, it's tough to argue many of these sales were mistakes. Sometimes players simply need a different setting or scenario to reach their best—a point outlined starkly by Di Maria, Depay and Pique.

1. Chelsea (4-4-2)

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

GK: Thibaut Courtois

DEF: Juan Cuadrado, David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Nathan Ake

MID: Eden Hazard, Cesc Fabregas, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah

FWD: Alvaro Morata, Romelu Lukaku

The strongest possible XI of ex-players we could build was Chelsea's. Just look at all that talent, gone forever.

De Bruyne and Salah are high-profile mistakes given how their careers have panned out, and there's probably not a day that goes by that at least one Chelsea fan, somewhere in the world, wonders what might have been had Jose Mourinho been a little more patient with them.

The attack and midfield are stacked, and goalkeeper Courtois is one of the best (and showing it again, finally), while the defence is solid enough, capable of holding up.

Listen to Sam every Wednesday on the B/R Football Ranks podcast. Subscribe here.

-