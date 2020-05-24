Quick Takes on AEW Double or Nothing, What's Next for WWE's Kevin Owens and More

0 of 5

Credit: AEW

After such a heartbreaking week in wrestling, Saturday's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event provided the perfect distraction for fans and acted as the ultimate escape from reality, if only for a brief bit.

The event hosted a slew of memorable matches and moments, including a wild Stadium Stampede main event between The Elite and Inner Circle. Like other cinematic matches seen recently in wrestling, it was a complete spectacle from start to finish and left fans eagerly anticipating a sequel.

Double or Nothing also saw Jon Moxley successfully defend his AEW World Championship against Brodie Lee in an all-out war and Brian Cage debut and win the Casino Ladder match. It has already been announced that Moxley and Cage will collide for the title at Fyter Fest, which should be nothing short of incredible.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles is once again a member of the SmackDown roster as announced on Friday night and the blue brand is better off for it. The Phenomenal One will do well wherever he's positioned, but SmackDown could certainly use the extra star power right now.

In addition to discussing Styles being back on Friday nights, this week's installment of Quick Takes will analyze the fallout from Double or Nothing, attempt to predict what the future holds for Kevin Owens on Raw, pay tribute to the late, great Shad Gaspard, and much more.