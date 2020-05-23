Report: NBA Sends GMs Survey Outlining Possible Formats for Resuming Season

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 23, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City. The National Basketball Association said they would suspend all games after player Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

As the NBA continues to explore resuming play, the league is reportedly seeking input from all 30 general managers about what form this season could take. 

Per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, a survey was sent to general managers Friday with polling questions on a variety of topics, including "a play-in tournament, the preferred number of teams to enter the playing site and the preferred number of scrimmages or regular-season games prior to the playoffs."

         

