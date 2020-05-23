Report: NBA Sends GMs Survey Outlining Possible Formats for Resuming Season

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

As the NBA continues to explore resuming play, the league is reportedly seeking input from all 30 general managers about what form this season could take.

Per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, a survey was sent to general managers Friday with polling questions on a variety of topics, including "a play-in tournament, the preferred number of teams to enter the playing site and the preferred number of scrimmages or regular-season games prior to the playoffs."

