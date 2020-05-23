Video: Borussia Monchengladbach Use Cardboard Cutouts of Fans Amid Pandemic

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2020

Leverkusen's and Moenchengladbach's players hold a minute of silence ahead the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayer 04 Leverkusen on May 23, 2020 in Moenchengladbach, western Germany. (Photo by Carsten Lappe / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by CARSTEN LAPPE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
CARSTEN LAPPE/Getty Images

Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach got creative Saturday in the absence of fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As seen in the following video courtesy of BT Sport, the club placed 12,000 cardboard cutouts throughout their Borussia-Park stadium:

BT Sport noted that fans were allowed to upload a photo of themselves to be used for a cardboard cutout at the price of €19 ($21). A portion of those proceeds will go to charity.

After the league was suspended for about two months because of COVID-19, the Bundesliga returned to action last week in empty stadiums. 

Monchengladbach entered Saturday third in the table with 52 points, putting them two points behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund and six points behind first-placed Bayern Munich.

The Foals hosted fifth-place Leverkusen, who had the opportunity to leapfrog Monchengladbach in the standings with a win.

Video Play Button

Related

    Ex-Ref Claims 90% of Spanish Refs Support Madrid Over Barca

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ex-Ref Claims 90% of Spanish Refs Support Madrid Over Barca

    Robbie Walls
    via 90min.com

    Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen: In-demand Havertz sends Bosz's men third

    Borussia Monchengladbach logo
    Borussia Monchengladbach

    Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen: In-demand Havertz sends Bosz's men third

    Goal
    via Goal

    Kai Havertz shows his menace as Bayer Leverkusen see off Borussia Monchengladbach

    Borussia Monchengladbach logo
    Borussia Monchengladbach

    Kai Havertz shows his menace as Bayer Leverkusen see off Borussia Monchengladbach

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Guerreiro, Hakimi Secure Scrappy Dortmund Win

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Guerreiro, Hakimi Secure Scrappy Dortmund Win

    Goal
    via Goal