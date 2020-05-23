Video: Borussia Monchengladbach Use Cardboard Cutouts of Fans Amid Pandemic

CARSTEN LAPPE/Getty Images

Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach got creative Saturday in the absence of fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As seen in the following video courtesy of BT Sport, the club placed 12,000 cardboard cutouts throughout their Borussia-Park stadium:

BT Sport noted that fans were allowed to upload a photo of themselves to be used for a cardboard cutout at the price of €19 ($21). A portion of those proceeds will go to charity.

After the league was suspended for about two months because of COVID-19, the Bundesliga returned to action last week in empty stadiums.

Monchengladbach entered Saturday third in the table with 52 points, putting them two points behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund and six points behind first-placed Bayern Munich.

The Foals hosted fifth-place Leverkusen, who had the opportunity to leapfrog Monchengladbach in the standings with a win.