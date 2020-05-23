Triple H Says The Rock's 'People's Elbow' Created to Make The Undertaker Laugh

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Wrestling fans who have spent the last two decades wondering why The Rock created the People's Elbow have finally been given an answer.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Triple H explained the move "absolutely started" as a joke in an attempt to get The Undertaker to laugh during matches (starting at the 55-second mark):

Triple H noted that a lot of times in matches with Undertaker, competitors would do things to get the Dead Man to crack.

It was only recently that Mark Calaway, who has played The Undertaker in WWE for 30 years, would even allow himself to be seen out of character in any form. He told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski earlier this month that he's been very careful to protect the gimmick:

"I'm a notorious old-school guy. When I hear people talking about matches and this and that, I just cringe, because I've always protected the business. Obviously I realize that it's the natural progression and that things have changed. I've changed with it, but there's that certain aspect of it being not for everybody.

"That's one reason why The Undertaker had the longevity that it did. Because all they got was The Undertaker."

Even though it doesn't sound like The Rock was able to get Undertaker to laugh, coming up with the People's Elbow paid off huge for the Great One. It became one of the signature moves in wrestling history and still gets a huge reaction when he shows up on WWE television today.