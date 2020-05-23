2020 NBA 2K League Results: Wizards, Kings Rise Up Standings on Friday

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

The NBA 2K League saw another wave of sweeps Friday night with Kings Guard Gaming and Wizards District Gaming requiring just two games a piece to pick up a series win.

No highlight will stand out more than the final seconds of the Kings' Game 2 victory over Grizz Gaming, when Bash grabbed the ball on the wing down one with 1.1 seconds on the clock and sank a buzzer-beating three for the win 60-58.

After trailing 53-40 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Kings clawed their way back with a tremendous effort on both ends, scoring the most points in a period all night with 20 while holding the Grizz to just five points.

Bash finished Game 2 with 15 points, seven assists and two rebounds, handing his team a massive win to cap off the evening.

Here's how the rest of the day's action looked.

NBA 2K League Results:

Kings Gaming def. Grizz Gaming: 82-68, 60-58

Wizards District Gaming def. Hornets Venom GT: 75-69, 59-56

Knicks Gaming def. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 69-43, 57-58, 60-56

Heat Check Gaming vs. Jazz Gaming postponed due to technical difficulties

Recap:

The only series to go a full three games Friday, the Knicks looked ready to rout the Celtics after a 69-43 blowout in Game 1, but Boston was able to quickly turn the momentum with a one-point victory in Game 2.

Game 3 seemed like the Celtics' opportunity to push the pace, but connectivity issues delayed the action late in the fourth quarter, requiring a system reset. Once the game resumed, the Knicks raced out to a halftime lead and had no trouble hanging on.

Duck went off for New York in both victories, scoring 39 in Game 1 and 31 in Game 3. He was held to just 14 points in the Game 2 loss, giving opponents plenty to work with as they prepare for future matchups.

The point guard battle between Snubby on the Hornets and JBM on the Wizards lit up the two-game series in the mid-Atlantic despite the outcome for Charlotte.

Game 1 saw each guard post 27 points, though JBM dished out 14 assists while Snubby had just five. Game 2 saw a more defensive battle with Snubby held to just 13 points while JBM notched 19. Snubby did begin frustrating his counterpart a bit more, however, as JBM had a series-high seven turnovers on just four assists.

Heat Check Gaming and Jazz Gaming will reschedule their series after connectivity issues rendered them unable to compete Friday night.