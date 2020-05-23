2020 NBA 2K League Results: Wizards, Kings Rise Up Standings on Friday

2020 NBA 2K League Results: Wizards, Kings Rise Up Standings on FridayMay 23, 2020
The NBA 2K League saw another wave of sweeps Friday night with Kings Guard Gaming and Wizards District Gaming requiring just two games a piece to pick up a series win.
No highlight will stand out more than the final seconds of the Kings' Game 2 victory over Grizz Gaming, when Bash grabbed the ball on the wing down one with 1.1 seconds on the clock and sank a buzzer-beating three for the win 60-58.
After trailing 53-40 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Kings clawed their way back with a tremendous effort on both ends, scoring the most points in a period all night with 20 while holding the Grizz to just five points.
Bash finished Game 2 with 15 points, seven assists and two rebounds, handing his team a massive win to cap off the evening.
Here's how the rest of the day's action looked.
NBA 2K League Results:
Kings Gaming def. Grizz Gaming: 82-68, 60-58
Wizards District Gaming def. Hornets Venom GT: 75-69, 59-56
Knicks Gaming def. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 69-43, 57-58, 60-56
Heat Check Gaming vs. Jazz Gaming postponed due to technical difficulties
Recap:
The only series to go a full three games Friday, the Knicks looked ready to rout the Celtics after a 69-43 blowout in Game 1, but Boston was able to quickly turn the momentum with a one-point victory in Game 2.
Game 3 seemed like the Celtics' opportunity to push the pace, but connectivity issues delayed the action late in the fourth quarter, requiring a system reset. Once the game resumed, the Knicks raced out to a halftime lead and had no trouble hanging on.
Duck went off for New York in both victories, scoring 39 in Game 1 and 31 in Game 3. He was held to just 14 points in the Game 2 loss, giving opponents plenty to work with as they prepare for future matchups.
The point guard battle between Snubby on the Hornets and JBM on the Wizards lit up the two-game series in the mid-Atlantic despite the outcome for Charlotte.
Game 1 saw each guard post 27 points, though JBM dished out 14 assists while Snubby had just five. Game 2 saw a more defensive battle with Snubby held to just 13 points while JBM notched 19. Snubby did begin frustrating his counterpart a bit more, however, as JBM had a series-high seven turnovers on just four assists.
Heat Check Gaming and Jazz Gaming will reschedule their series after connectivity issues rendered them unable to compete Friday night.
