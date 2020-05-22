Bradley Beal's Agent Shuts Down Nets Trade Rumors, Cites 2-Year, $72M Contract

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 22, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards in action against the New York Knicks at Capital One Arena on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Mark Bartelstein, the agent of Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, told Adam Zagoria of Forbes that "there are no Beal Sweepstakes" in light of rumors that the Brooklyn Nets are interested in acquiring the 26-year-old.

"There are no Beal Sweepstakes and that's why he re-signed with the Wizards," Bartelstein said. "Brad re-signed with the Wizards because he wanted to stay in Washington and the Wizards wanted to keep him there."

His comments were in response to a report Thursday from the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy, who wrote that the Nets "are in the market for a third star and have internally discussed avenues of acquiring [Beal]." Bondy also noted that it was "unclear whether Beal will become available."

Beal signed a two-year, $72 million extension with the Wizards last October. The extension begins during the 2021-22 season.

He said in a statement at the time:

"Both the Wizards organization and the city of Washington have been committed to supporting me and my family since the day I was drafted and I feel blessed to be able to show my commitment back to them. I'm proud to continue leading this team both on and off the court and look forward to being part of building something special."

Beal is averaging a career-high 30.5 points this season.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

