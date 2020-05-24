10 of the Most Underpaid Stars in Recent NBA History

0 of 10

Evaluating NBA contracts is such an upside-down process.

Deals are always looked at from the perspective of the team. The entire goal is to land impactful players and stars at below-market values. Front offices are lauded when they unearth gems on the cheap and crucified when they dole out overpays or, in some cases, even fair deals.

At the center of every bargain, though, is a player who makes less than he's worth.

This happens for any number of reasons. Certain players are so valuable that they cannot be properly paid (LeBron James). Others throughout history have seen their contracts progress into chump change as the salary cap rises. Some go kaboom and transform into an entirely different player after already signing a long-term deal. A select few pacts look too team-friendly from the onset.

Stars are not immune to this phenomenon. We have proof. These bigwigs aren't the only high-impact studs who have played on what were or became clearance-rack deals, but they stand out more than most.

To keep the field manageable, all rookie-scale contracts are ineligible for inclusion. Second-round picks are fair game, since they sign agreements outside the rookie scale, but a three-year minimum will be instituted to emphasize those who spent more time on below-market deals. This removes players such as Gilbert Arenas and Manu Ginobili from consideration. It also bounces late-career vets who took monster discounts (Dirk Nowitzki).

Multiple contracts will be combined wherever appropriate. For the most part, though, we're looking at one-time deals. It doesn't matter if these players went on to receive their due in later deals. We care only about the contracts they hilariously, egregiously outperformed.