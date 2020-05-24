The Titan Games 2020 TV Schedule, Trailers and Latest from The Rock

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

The second season of The Titan Games, hosted and produced by legendary WWE Superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, will premiere Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC with a special two-hour episode.

The show, which can be watched on NBC, NBC.com or the NBC app, will revert to a one-hour weekly episode the week following its debut.

With the Season 2 premiere forthcoming, The Titan Games released the following preview video on its YouTube page to hype the show:

Johnson also explained the concept and revealed that there will be an exciting new twist during the second season:

In addition to everyday people taking part in The Titan Games, Olympians and star athletes from the UFC, NFL and other sports will compete. The episodes were taped prior to the coronavirus pandemic, but those involved with the show have successfully kept the athletes' identities a secret thus far.

In his hype promo for Season 2, The Rock also made mention of the importance of bringing athletic competition back to television since new sporting events have been few and far between over the past couple of months because of the pandemic.

When it was announced last year that The Titan Games had been renewed for a second season, Johnson said the following regarding what fans of the show can expect, according to Joe Otterson of Variety:

"When we launched The Titan Games, we set out to create an entirely new athletic competition series unlike anything ever done before. I'm excited to get back into the Titan arena and meet our new group of tough, limitless, and inspirational men and women from all walks of life. They will be tested mentally and physically at the highest level, going head-to-head in our diabolical and insane challenges. Season 1 was epic and our Titans pushed all boundaries, so for season two we are taking it to the next level with new challenges, a new arena setting and an incredible set of competitors."

One person competing on Season 2 who may be known to some viewers is Dasha Kuret, who works for All Elite Wrestling under the name Dasha Gonzalez as a Spanish language commentator and ring announcer.

Kuret previously worked for WWE as Dasha Fuentes. She signed a developmental deal to be a wrestler before transitioning to ring announcing, but she was released from the company last year.

Per Kathleen Christiansen of the Orlando Sentinel, Kuret expressed excitement over her involvement in The Titan Games: "Being able to be given that opportunity was one of the coolest things, to pretty much meet a whole bunch of people that had the same mindset of health and fitness and a goal of achieving Titan status was one of the coolest things ever."

The Titan Games featured four male and four female competitors per episode during the first season, and they were each tasked with completing a series of obstacle courses. One man and one woman would be declared the winner after conquering Mount Olympus, and they were both awarded $100,000.

It is unclear how the involvement of athletes will affect the format for Season 2, but it promises to be an exciting and competitive show nonetheless.

