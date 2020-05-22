Antonio Brown Rumors: Russell Wilson Wants WR to Sign with Seahawks

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 22, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown (84) runs with the ball as Seattle Seahawks' Richard Sherman (25) and Bruce Irvin (51) pursue in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
John Froschauer/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson would like to add more skill players on offense and reportedly has wideout Antonio Brown in mind.

According to 710 ESPN's John Clayton, Wilson wants Brown in Seattle, though no deal is close:

"Wilson would love to add Antonio Brown. Brown is also close with backup QB Geno Smith, whose one-year contract with the Seahawks was finalized Wednesday.

"Don't expect anything soon in regards to Brown. While it is an option down the road, deals like that are something John Schneider waits on, as he likes to leave extra cap room for moves in the summer and during the season."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.         

