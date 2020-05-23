NBA Draft 2020: Complete 1st-Round Mock Draft and Sleepers to Watch

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

One of the most valuable parts of the predraft process is the in-person and up-close scouting opportunities for all 30 NBA teams.

Every year, scouts and executives end up focused on a certain player because of these workouts. For example, Utah Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey wanted to select Donovan Mitchell so badly in 2017 that he basically threatened to fire anyone who leaked information of the workout.

Whenever the 2020 NBA draft reaches that point, some of the sleepers in the class will emerge. Although this grouping has no perfect definition, this piece is focused on players who aren't consensus first-round prospects.

Following a first-round mock, we've highlighted a couple of players to know before the predraft process begins.

2020 NBA Mock Draft Round 1

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta Hawks: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

5. Detroit Pistons: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

6. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

7. Chicago Bulls: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

8. Charlotte Hornets: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

9. Washington Wizards: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

10. Phoenix Suns: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

11. San Antonio Spurs: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

12. Sacramento Kings: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

14. Portland Trail Blazers: R.J. Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (from BKN): Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

17. Boston Celtics (from MEM): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos

19. Milwaukee Bucks (from IND): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

20. Brooklyn Nets (from PHI): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

21. Denver Nuggets (from HOU): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

22. Philadelphia 76ers (from OKC): Vernon Carey Jr., PF/C, Duke

23. Miami Heat: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

24. Utah Jazz: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from DEN): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

26. Boston Celtics: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, FC Barcelona

27. New York Knicks (from LAC): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto Raptors: Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

30. Boston Celtics (from MIL): Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State

Grant Riller, G, Charleston

During the college basketball season, power-conference players generally attract the most attention. However, the predraft process offers an enormous opportunity for everyone else.

Grant Riller is one such player who stands to benefit—assuming it happens, yes, but we'll work under that premise.

A four-year starter at the College of Charleston, Riller averaged 21.9 points in both his junior and senior seasons. He's an adept pick-and-roll ball-handler, is effective in isolation and can be a high-efficiency option on the perimeter.

Riller shot 35.6 percent from three-point range in his collegiate career, including a 36.2 mark in 2019-20. The 6'3" guard also dished 4.1 and 3.9 assists, respectively, in the past two seasons.

"I think I'm a guy who can play with any type of player," Riller said, according to Bryan Kablosky of HoopsHype. "I would say that I'm a basketball player. I'll do whatever I'm asked to do. If you need me to score, I'll score. If you need me to run a team and facilitate, I'll do that."

In today's era of one-and-done standouts and two-year college players, Riller's age (23) is often considered a negative. His offensive upside, though—especially in a draft perceived to be thin on superstar talent—is worth an extensive look.

Malachi Flynn, G, San Diego State

After playing two years at Washington State, Malachi Flynn transferred and emerged as an All-American with San Diego State.

In 2019-20, he averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Flynn shot 37.3 percent beyond the arc and earned Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors. The Aztecs would have entered the NCAA men's basketball tournament at 30-2.

While on that March Madness stage, Flynn would have had the chance to show his ability opposite top-tier teams.

But that opportunity never arrived.

As a result, Flynn is fighting an uphill battle in the competition department. Fair or not, SDSU's low strength of schedule isn't helping Flynn. The bright side is he performed well against Creighton, Iowa and Utah and, though two years removed, has two seasons of experience at Washington State in the Pac-12.

Without the national stage in March, having a chance to compare Flynn alongside other players will be valuable. And it wouldn't be a surprise if he winds up performing better than most.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.