Cavs' Kevin Love Discusses Importance of Mental Health During COVID-19 Pandemic

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 22, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love controls the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, a longtime advocate for the importance of mental health, has opened up about the difficult experiences many people could be feeling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to ESPN's Jackie MacMullan, Love explained that what's currently happening around the world is "really scary...you don't have to suffer through it alone."

Love also discussed how he puts as much "vigor" on his mental health as his physical well-being:

"My life is dramatically different. I have a lot more clarity about where I'm headed and where we're headed as a society in terms of removing the stigma from mental health issues. We still treat mental illness so differently from a physical illness. If you had a heart condition, you'd see a doctor and you'd take the necessary steps to fix the problem. Why should it be any different with mental health?"

       

