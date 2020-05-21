NHLPA Executive Board Reportedly Voting on 24-Team Return-to-Play Proposal

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The 31 player representatives of the NHLPA Executive Board are voting on the league's 24-team return-to-play proposal, per The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

Voting is underway and can go into Friday, per LeBrun. Results are expected no later than Friday evening for the proposal, which would resume a 2019-20 season currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frank Seravalli of TSN reported on the logistics of the 24-team format:

"In this 24-team proposal, the top 12 teams from each conference, based on points percentage, will play on, with the top four in the East and West (regardless of division) each receiving a bye to the actual playoff portion.

"Those top four teams would play each other in a three-game round robin. It remains unclear how exactly the round-robin formula will work, but the belief is that those games will not simply be warmup exhibitions – they could provide opportunity for those four teams to change their seeding.

"While that round-robin is occurring, the remaining eight teams would square off in best-of-five, play-in series.

"The winners of those play-in series would determine the 16 playoff teams, then be bracketed to start the chase for Lord Stanley."

The Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, Los Angeles Kings, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks would be left out of this format.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

