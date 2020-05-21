Ric Flair Announces New WWE Contract in Twitter Photo

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Sixteen-time world champion Ric Flair revealed he has signed a new WWE contract on Twitter Thursday:

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. had previously reported on Flair's WWE contract on May 13.

The WWE Hall of Famer's legendary days in the ring have come to an end, with his last competitive match occurring in a loss to Sting at TNA Impact! in Sept. 2011, but he's made occasional appearances on television since then.

Of note, WWE celebrated Flair's 70th birthday on Monday Night Raw in February 2019. He also appeared on Raw Reunion five months later.

Flair also appeared on television in angles with his daughter, Charlotte, a 10-time women's world champion.

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Giri), Flair's previous WWE contract was slated to end around the end of the 2019 calendar year.