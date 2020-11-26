    Marco Belinelli Signs 3-Year Contract with Virtus Bologna After 13 NBA Seasons

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 27, 2020

    PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 06: Marco Belinelli #18 of the San Antonio Spurs takes a shot against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second quarter during their game at Moda Center on February 06, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
    Abbie Parr/Getty Images

    Veteran swingman Marco Belinelli will return to Italy after he agreed to a three-year contract with Virtus Bologna, the same team where he began his professional career, according to the Associated Press.

    Virtus Bologna competes in Italy's top basketball league, Serie A, where the season began at the end of September and will run through May. 

    Belinelli slipped down the San Antonio Spurs' pecking order in 2019-20 as the team focused more on the development of Bryn Forbes, Derrick White and Lonnie Walker IV. He averaged 15 minutes per game, the lowest figure since his rookie season.

    That led to a dip in Belinelli's nightly output. He averaged 6.3 points and 1.2 assists. He also shot just 39.2 percent from the field, though his three-point percentage (37.6) was equal to his career average (37.6).

    Belinelli, who turns 35 in March, also ranked 107th among shooting guards in defensive real plus-minus (minus-1.26), per ESPN.com.

    Despite his age and defensive liabilities, his ability to space the floor all but guaranteed he would land on his feet as a free agent this summer.

    According to NBA.com, Belinelli had a 53.3 effective field-goal percentage on catch-and-shoots and a 53.6 effective field-goal rate when he had the ball for fewer than two seconds.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    While not a dead-eye shooter, the Italian was good enough to keep opposing defenses honest and can capitalize if left open on the perimeter. In San Antonio's 119-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on March 10, he finished with 16 points off the bench, hitting four of his six three-pointers.

    In Bologna, Belinelli will join former Los Angeles Clippers guard Milos Teodosic and former University of Miami center Julian Gamble.

    Related

      Inside the Botched Bogdan Trade 🔍

      Calls to Bogdan. Bidding war for Jrue. Complaint from rival team.

      Why the Bucks-Kings sign-and-trade fell apart ⬇️

      Inside the Botched Bogdan Trade 🔍
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Inside the Botched Bogdan Trade 🔍

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Did Every Team Fix Its Biggest Weakness This Offseason?

      Did Every Team Fix Its Biggest Weakness This Offseason?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Did Every Team Fix Its Biggest Weakness This Offseason?

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Klay Has Achilles Surgery

      Warriors star is expected to make a full recovery after having surgery today on torn Achilles

      Klay Has Achilles Surgery
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Klay Has Achilles Surgery

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Warriors Granted $9.3M DPE

      Golden State given disabled player exception after Klay Thompson's season-ending Achilles injury

      Report: Warriors Granted $9.3M DPE
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Warriors Granted $9.3M DPE

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report