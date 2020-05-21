Patrick Mahomes Contract Talks to Begin over Summer, Chiefs' Clark Hunt Says

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The Chiefs won the game 31-20. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is going to get a new contract at some point, likely one that will make him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history. 

And Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said those negotiations will commence soon.

"The negotiations are something we'll be getting into this summer," he told Dallas105.3 The Fan during a Facebook Live event. "But what he has said and what we've said, both sides is, he wants to be a Kansas City Chief for life, and that's our mentality as well. We want him to play his entire career in Kansas City, and that's what we're going to be shooting for."

                     

