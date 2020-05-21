Patrick Mahomes Contract Talks to Begin over Summer, Chiefs' Clark Hunt Says

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is going to get a new contract at some point, likely one that will make him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

And Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said those negotiations will commence soon.

"The negotiations are something we'll be getting into this summer," he told Dallas' 105.3 The Fan during a Facebook Live event. "But what he has said and what we've said, both sides is, he wants to be a Kansas City Chief for life, and that's our mentality as well. We want him to play his entire career in Kansas City, and that's what we're going to be shooting for."

