Packers DL Montravius Adams Arrested on 3 Misdemeanor Charges in Georgia

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2020

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 24: Montravius Adams #90 of the Green Bay Packers walks across the field in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams was arrested Tuesday night in Houston County, Georgia, according to police records obtained by Tom Green of AL.com.

The 24-year-old was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended/canceled/revoked vehicle registration. He was released within three hours on a $2,964 bond.

Adams is a native of Vienna, Georgia, and went to Dooly County High School.

The 2017 third-round pick has had a slow start to his career, making three starts in 37 appearances in his first three years. He has 33 tackles and 1.5 sacks overall since joining the NFL.

He has seen an increased role over the past two seasons after a quiet rookie year, but he still only appeared in 18 percent of defensive snaps in 2019, per Pro Football Reference. He also played 19 percent of special teams snaps.

Adams is heading into the final year of his rookie contract in 2020.

