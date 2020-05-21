Ex-FSU OL Jauan Williams Arrested on Battery Charges for Allegedly Striking GF

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Former Florida State offensive lineman Jauan Williams was arrested Wednesday in Tallahassee and charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery for allegedly hitting his then-girlfriend on two occasions in 2018, according to Terry Spencer of the Associated Press.

According to court documents obtained by Spencer, the woman denied being hit at the time, but Tallahassee police said the case was "reopened last year after she contacted police saying Williams had sent her video of her having sex with another man." Police said "she provided photos of bruises and text messages between her and Williams that support her allegations that he did strike her."

"I didn't do anything. I have so much disbelief, so much confusion," Williams told Spencer, saying they argued but it never turned physical. "She is trying to kill my career."

He also said that it would have been obvious to authorities at the time if a 6'7" and 310-pound football player had struck her.

The woman told police in 2018 that Williams had overturned chairs and tables during their argument, throwing items, but hadn't struck her. But Tallahassee police investigator Charzetta Felton-Stevens said that last year, the woman "told her that Williams had choked her, spit on her and dragged her across the floor."

Additionally, she "shared text messages between her and Williams from that 2018 night where she wrote that she lied to officers about bruises and cuts and hid marijuana from them. The woman texted Williams photos of bruises on her chin, her arms, torso and legs that she accused him of inflicting."

She also told Felton-Stevens that Williams had punched her in the face in a separate altercation.

Williams was released following his arrest on a $500 bond Thursday.

He is currently in the process of transferring away from Florida State and is no longer a part of the team there, the school told Spencer.