Saints' Cameron Jordan on Tom Brady, Gronkowski to Bucs: 'We'll Still Be Here'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan isn't sweating the arrivals of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"They're officially 'Tompa Bradys,'" Jordan said Thursday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "Then he did the magic conch shell and Gronk appeared out of nowhere, and I was like, yeah I understand what they're trying to do here. They gotta go from bottom of the NFC South to second place of the NFC South. That's great for them. We'll still be here."

Jordan isn't the only one who still sees the Saints as the superior squad.

New Orleans sat fourth in Bleacher Report's power rankings after the 2020 NFL draft, with Tampa Bay in 13th. Caesars Palace also lists the Saints as the favorites to claim the NFC South at -105, with the Bucs trailing closely behind at +150.

It's easy to see why some would view the Buccaneers as a Super Bowl contender. They finished fifth in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders, and swapping out Jameis Winston for Brady addressed their most glaring issue.

Brady is coming off one of the worst seasons in his legendary career. His completion percentage fell from 65.8 in 2018 to 60.8 in 2019, while his QBR has declined over each of the last three years.

Gronkowski, meanwhile, is a season removed from the NFL and hasn't played a full 16-game slate since 2011. Although the 31-year-old is one of the greatest tight ends ever, what he can deliver on the field in 2020 remains unclear.

The Saints are the three-time reigning NFC South champions, and they retained most of their key pieces this offseason.

The race for the division title should be tight, but Jordan is right to think New Orleans deserves to be positioned ahead of Tampa Bay.