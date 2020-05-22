5 Keys to Unlocking Bobby Lashley's Long Overdue Title Push on WWE Raw

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Since making his long-awaited return to WWE two years ago, Bobby Lashley hasn't felt nearly as special as he should.

That isn't to say the company hasn't had its fair share of opportunities to push him as a top-tier talent, though. He came back after over a decade away with a ton of fanfare, only to get lost in the shuffle due to questionable booking and an overall lack of direction.

He's had glimmers of greatness during his latest stint with WWE, but it wasn't until recently that he finally emerged as a world championship contender again. As announced on Monday's Raw, he will vie for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship at the Backlash pay-per-view on June 14.

Between that bout and his current alliance with MVP, The All Mighty has plenty going for him at the moment. The key now is keeping him strong going into and coming out of the event, regardless of the result against the Scot.

Lashley has proved in the past that he has all the tools necessary to be a viable main event player in WWE provided he's handled the right way. As he approaches the age of 44, this could well be his last chance at superstardom.

The following are five ways WWE can ensure he'll get that overdue title push sooner rather than later.