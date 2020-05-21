Jets' Frank Gore Says AFC East Is 'Wide-Open' After Tom Brady's Patriots Exit

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2020

Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The New England Patriots have won the AFC East in each of the last 11 seasons, but Frank Gore believes Tom Brady leaving in free agency could change things.

"I think it's wide-open," Gore said Thursday, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Gore signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets this offseason after spending the previous two years within the division with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

     

