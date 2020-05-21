Jets' Frank Gore Says AFC East Is 'Wide-Open' After Tom Brady's Patriots Exit

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The New England Patriots have won the AFC East in each of the last 11 seasons, but Frank Gore believes Tom Brady leaving in free agency could change things.

"I think it's wide-open," Gore said Thursday, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Gore signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets this offseason after spending the previous two years within the division with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.