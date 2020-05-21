Chris Paul Producing Show About Players' Stories on Day NBA Season Was Suspended

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder star Chris Paul is giving fans an inside perspective about what it was like for NBA players when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul announced on Wednesday's episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah that he is producing a show detailing players' stories from the day play was stopped (starting at 5:47 mark).

The Thunder were an essential part of the story. They were scheduled to host the Utah Jazz on March 11, but the game was postponed shortly before tipoff. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that same night that Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Per ESPN's Royce Young, Gobert was tested before the game, and the league wanted to confirm he didn't have the virus before giving approval to play the game: "That's why [head coach] Quin Snyder initially said he was out, then it was changed to questionable. They thought he might play."

Four of the six games scheduled for March 11 were completed.