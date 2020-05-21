Danish Soccer Team AGF Aarhus to Play with Fans on Zoom 'Virtual Grandstand'

Visionhaus/Getty Images

AGF Aarhus of the Danish Superliga will do their best to make their players feel at home in an empty stadium when play resumes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club announced it's setting up 22 sections around Ceres Park from which supporters will be able to watch by using the video conferencing service Zoom.

With fans unable to attend large sporting events for the foreseeable future, clubs are attempting to do whatever they can to keep supporters connected and generate some kind of home-field advantage.

Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach allowed supporters to purchase cardboard cutouts of themselves that would be placed throughout Borussia-Park. The money generated from the sales will be donated to local charities.

Not all of the ideas have been a success, though. FC Seoul from South Korea's K League 1 apologized for using what appeared to be sex dolls as fans instead of mannequins for a match against Gwangju FC.

The Superliga is scheduled to return May 28. Aarhus is third in the league with 40 points through 23 matches.