Candice Lee Hired as Vanderbilt AD; Is SEC's 1st Female, African American AD

Vanderbilt University made history Thursday with the hiring of Candice Storey Lee as its new athletic director.

According to the school, Lee is the first woman to ever serve as athletic director at Vanderbilt and the first African American woman to serve in that role in the history of the SEC.

Lee said the following regarding her installation as Vandy's AD:

"I am incredibly honored to lead the Commodores, and I could not have been in this position without the support of the university's leadership, our dedicated coaches and staff, and all of Commodore Nation. There are challenges ahead and much uncertainty about what college athletics can and should look like during a pandemic, but I firmly believe that anything is possible if we all work together.

"My priority, and the university's priority, continues to be examining everything we can do to support our student-athletes and ensure their safety and well-being. We also continue to prepare for the future—determining and establishing the conditions our student-athletes need to compete and succeed at Vanderbilt and beyond."

Lee was named Vanderbilt's interim athletic director in February following the resignation of Malcolm Turner, and her position as full-time AD was cemented Thursday.

