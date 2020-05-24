Ranking the Best MLB Bloopers of the Last 10 Years

0 of 12

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

When you're watching a Major League Baseball game, not all your reactions are an "ooh" or an "aah." Sometimes, all you can say is "d'oh!"

So, please join us on a journey through the best baseball bloopers of the last decade.

It's admittedly hard to define what "bloopers" are, but we settled on a basic notion of them as mishaps and misadventures that carry no shame in laughing at. Harmless schadenfreude, in other words.

In any case, we devised 12 categories of bloopers and chose one representative for each. We then ranked them according to their memorability and overall qualities as comedy bits.

Let's count 'em down.