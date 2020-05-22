How to Watch AEW Double or Nothing: B/R Live-Stream Info, Start Time, Match Card

AEW

All Elite Wrestling's second pay-per-view of the year, Double or Nothing, is this Saturday.

A loaded card features the AEW World Championship match between champion Jon Moxley and Brodie Lee, the long-awaited bout between The Inner Circle and The Elite along with Matt Hardy, and Cody taking on Lance Archer for the inaugural TNT Championship, among other intriguing contests.

Here are details of how to watch the PPV, the current match card and four things to pay particular attention to at Double or Nothing.

Where and How to Watch

Double or Nothing will be held Saturday, May 23.

Those in the U.S. and Canada can order the event for $49.99 on B/R Live or through cable providers.



The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by a pre-show called The Buy In at 7:30 p.m.



Announced Matches

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee (AEW World Championship)

Cody vs. Lance Archer (inaugural TNT Championship)

Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida (Women's World Championship)

The Inner Circle vs. The Elite and Matt Hardy (Stadium Stampede match)

Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. Kip Sabian vs. Scorpio Sky vs. TBA (Casino Ladder match for a future world championship shot)

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Dustin vs. Shawn Spears

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

Best Friends vs. Private Party

1. Will the 'self-proclaimed AEW world champion' become the official champion?

After stealing Moxley's championship and proclaiming himself the new world champion, Lee looks to become the legitimate titleholder when they face off this Saturday.

Moxley defends his title for the second time since defeating Chris Jericho for the belt at Revolution on February 29. Lee made his surprise AEW debut in March and has since led The Dark Order, showcasing his power in and out of the ring by expanding the group and attacking Moxley earlier this month.

Moxley has since vowed to get his revenge. He told B/R Live that he'll "unleash absolute hell on him for what he's done." This match could get wild.

2. Who will become the inaugural TNT Champion?

Lance Archer and Cody are heated adversaries ahead of Double or Nothing.

In the TNT Championship tournament, The American Nightmare defeated Shawn Spears and Darby Allin while Archer beat Colt Cabana and Dustin to get to the final.

The Murderhawk Monster and Cody then came to blows after Jake Roberts, Archer's manager, threw a giant snake on Brandi Rhodes on the May 6 edition of Dynamite.

Whoever comes out as the inaugural TNT champion will likely propel the title immediately as its holder. It helps that boxing legend Mike Tyson will be there to crown the winner and give them further exposure.

Tyson will also be the ringside enforcer for the match, so expect him, Roberts or Arn Anderson to potentially mix it up.





3. How wild will the Stadium Stampede match get?



The Elite and The Inner Circle have been sworn enemies since Dynamite kicked off last October.

Things escalated with the addition of Matt Hardy to the AEW roster in March when he helped The Elite fend off The Inner Circle.

Since then, Hardy and Kenny Omega have competed against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Street Fight.

On Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, the two stables started brawling in the TIAA Bank Field Stadium a little early. "Hangman" Adam Page and The Young Bucks also returned after months of being out.

On Saturday, the two groups finally get their hands on each other in an official capacity.





4. Who leaves the Casino Ladder match with a future title shot?

Nine wrestlers—Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Rey Fenix, Frankie Kazarian, Luchasaurus, Kip Sabian, Scorpio Sky and a mystery participant—will fight for a shot at the AEW World Championship in the Casino Ladder match.

The match begins with two competitors, and a new entrant will step into the ring every 90 seconds. It's not yet known in what order the wrestlers will appear.

The winner of this match could take their singles career to a much higher level with a shot at the company's prized possession. The added wild card of a mystery participant will also certainly make waves as fans tune in to see who it could be.

Regardless of who it is, though, this is sure to be a fun match.