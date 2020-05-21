Seth Rollins: Jim Cornette's Criticism of Becky Lynch's Pregnancy 'Nonsense'

Noam Galai/Getty Images

During an appearance on WWE After the Bell with announcer Corey Graves on Thursday, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins chided Jim Cornette for his recent comments regarding Becky Lynch's pregnancy.

After Lynch relinquished the Raw Women's Championship last week on Raw and announced she was pregnant, Cornette said the following on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast (h/t WrestleTalk's Louis Dangoor):

"You can't always be on top of the wrestling business in a $1 million-a-year-spot or more, but you can [have a baby]—what is she? Can she be 30? Well, still she's got many more years before the f--king Easy-Bake Oven gets shut off. She can have all those problems like a descended stomach and stretch marks and hemorrhoids and hormones problems and mood swings and all those other joys of motherhood later on when she ain't making a million dollars a year!

"She's got plenty of time left. What would you do if your wife came home and said instead of making a million dollars next year I'm gonna basically just be a raging b---h for the next nine months and then give you more s--t to worry about around the house?"

Rollins, Lynch's fiance and the father of her child, fired back at the former WWE manager and creative team member, calling his opinion "complete nonsense."

Rollins added:

"It actually came from one of the more unlikely of sources. And I don't really want to take too much time to get into it because I don't want to focus on it, but it hurt my feelings on a personal level because Jim Cornette is someone who's a legend in our industry, and he's someone that I personally worked with in my time at Ring of Honor.

"And for him to come out and say some real negative things, some real misogynist things about women in general and pregnancy in the industry, it was just, it kind of caught me off guard and it made me lose a lot of respect for someone who a lot of people had kind of already lost respect for. And I was still holding onto hope that somewhere along the line there was a personal connection between Jim and that he would think twice before making just some egregious comments about women, about my wife. ... I can't even forgive him. I don't want to repeat them. ... On a grander scale, the mindset that has to go into that has to be eradicated all round. It's just so disgusting."

Cornette has essentially done it all in the wrestling business, from managing to writing to announcing. He even owned his own promotion called Smoky Mountain Wrestling in the 1990s.

While Cornette is regarded as one of the foremost authorities on pro wrestling history, he has become better known in recent years for controversial comments that have landed him in hot water, including one that led to him resigning as a commentator for NWA last year.

The 33-year-old Lynch did step away from wrestling while at the top of the business, but there is little doubt there will be a top spot waiting for her if and when she decides to return.

Becky is one of the top all-around talents in wrestling; she held the Raw Women's Championship for 399 days, and she won the first women's match to ever close WrestleMania when she beat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 last year.

Lynch's absence will allow new stars to shine in the women's division, including new Raw Women's champion Asuka. It will also give fans an opportunity to miss The Man and embrace her even more when she comes back.

Rollins noted that Becky made a difficult decision to pursue her dream of being a mother in favor of wrestling for the time being, but Lynch is a made woman who will always be a star no matter how long she is away from the business.

