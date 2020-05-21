AEW Wins Ratings Battle over WWE NXT in Go-Home Episode Before Double or Nothing

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

This week's chapter of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite come out on top in the ratings battle, according to Figure Four Online's Bryan Alvarez.

AEW Dynamite averaged 701,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast on TNT, while WWE NXT on USA Network garnered 592,000 viewers.

Wednesday's Dynamite was the go-home episode prior to Saturday's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. In the main event of Dynamite, Matt Hardy beat Sammy Guevara, which was followed by The Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page making their return to save Kenny Omega from a four-on-one attack at the hands of The Inner Circle.

At Double or Nothing, The Inner Circle will face The Elite and Hardy in a Stadium Stampede match, which will take place in the Jacksonville Jaguars' TIAA Bank Stadium.

Other major segments included Arn Anderson and Jake "The Snake" Roberts cutting a promo to hype the TNT Championship match between Cody and Lance Archer at Double or Nothing, Jon Moxley beating 10 in advance of his AEW World Championship defense against Brodie Lee, MJF beating Marko Stunt in preparation for his match against Jungle Boy and Rey Fenix defeating Orange Cassidy.

On NXT, the card for next month's NXT TakeOver: In Your House event began to take shape. Karrion Kross began the show with his mesmerizing entrance, and after winning a squash match, he was interrupted by Tommaso Ciampa.

After getting attacked by Kross a few weeks ago, Ciampa laid down a challenge for TakeOver, and the match was made official later in the night.

The main event pitted the top two contenders for the NXT Women's Championship against each other in Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai. It was a back-and-forth affair until NXT Women's champion Charlotte Flair interfered and got the match thrown out. As a result, a Triple Threat match for the title at TakeOver seems likely.

Also, the tournament to crown an interim Cruiserweight champion neared its conclusion, as El Hijo del Fantasma beat Akira Tozawa to win his group. Also, Drake Maverick upset Kushida, and since Maverick, Kushida and Jake Atlas all have the same record in their group, a Triple Threat between them was booked for next week to determine who will go on to face Fantasma.

Another match booked for next week is a clash between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher. After Thatcher stipulated that it be submissions and knockouts only, Riddle insisted that it take place inside a cage.

NXT is shaping up to have a stacked show next week, and the fallout from Double or Nothing should ensure that AEW Dynamite is intriguing as well.

