Cameron Brate Says Teaching Tom Brady Buccaneers' Offense 'A Little Weird'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady joined a new NFL team for the first time in 20 years this offseason after ending his two-decade tenure with the New England Patriots.

Now he's tasked with learning a new offense, and Bucs tight end Cameron Brate went on SiriusXM NFL Radio and said it's a "little weird" teaching the veteran:

"It's a little weird now working with him at the beginning of his Bucs tenure because we're kind of teaching him our verbiage and it's kind of a backwards way of how it's probably going to progress during the season with him kind of teaching us a lot about the game and how he sees things.

"But right now it's only a couple weeks with the Bucs and he's trying to figure out what we call stuff so we're kind of teaching him the offense, which is a little weird."

Brady is the oldest and most tenured player on an NFL roster with former Indianapolis Colts kicker and 47-year-old Adam Vinatieri currently a free agent.

The Pats took the 42-year-old Brady with a sixth-round pick in the 2000 NFL draft. He was the team's starting quarterback for 19 seasons, winning nine AFC titles and six Super Bowls.

Brady has enjoyed the benefit of head coach and offensive coordinator continuity during much of his tenure, with the team, only having one coach (Bill Belichick) and three offensive coordinators (Charlie Weis, Bill O'Brien and Josh McDaniels) since 2000.

He'll have a new coach in Bruce Arians and a new offensive coordinator in Byron Leftwich, but that tag team helped pilot the Bucs offense to the sixth-most yards per play.

A Bucs-led offense with Brady at quarterback, star wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight end Rob Gronkowski could be unstoppable, and learning a new offense after 20 years in New England shouldn't be an obstacle, even if it is a little odd that a 20-year veteran with Brady's resume is now learning from players with much less experience.