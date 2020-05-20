NHL Reportedly Likely to Use 2 'Hub' Cities for 24-Team Playoff in Restart Plan

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 21, 2020

COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 12: A Columbus Blue Jackets fan reads a sign on the door stating that all events have been postponed until further notice the Nationwide Arena on March 12, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. The game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins was canceled after the NHL's decision to suspend the remaining games in the season due to the continuing outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The NHL is reportedly planning to use two cities as hubs for a potential 24-team tournament this summer in lieu of completing the full 82-game regular season. 

According to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, internal league discussions had previously centered on using four cities to help play resume. In an email response to ESPN, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said he's not aware of any agreement just yet. 

"Don't want to jump the gun on anything," Daly said. 

