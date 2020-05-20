Tom Thibodeau Reportedly 'Canvassing' NBA Amid Knicks, Rockets Rumors

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 20, 2020

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Tom Thibodeau of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on December 30, 2018 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau's name has been connected with a few NBA teams in regard to potential head coaching vacancies next offseason, and Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported Wednesday that the 62-year-old is reviewing his potential choices.

"Thibodeau, according to sources, has been canvassing the league and asking which open coaching job will be the best to take. That doesn't mean Thibodeau will be offered each job, but he's culling opinions. The Knicks, Nets and Rockets are among the expected vacancies."

Thibodeau owns a lifetime 352-246 record in seven-and-a-half seasons, with his first five occurring in Chicago.

He found his most success with the Bulls, piloting the team to a league-best 62-20 record and Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2010-2011.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

