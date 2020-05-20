Seth Curry Says He'd Rather Compete Against Steph Than Play on the Same Team

Glenn James/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Seth Curry told Houston Rockets guard (and brother-in-law) Austin Rivers that he'd rather compete against his brother, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, than play on the same team with him.

Curry made the remarks on Rivers' UNINTERRUPTED Go Off with Austin Rivers podcast (11:00 mark):

"Honestly, I've thought about it. Earlier in my career, I had some opportunities to play on the Warriors and go there and obviously take a much lesser role...having the team stacked the way they have in the last few years.

"I've always turned them down because I never really wanted to play on his team. I'd rather compete against him. I'm going to be compared to him and somewhat in his shadow whether I'm on his team or not, so it's going to multiply if I were on the same team, so I like to create my own path and do my own thing."

Rivers then asked if Steph had tried to get Seth to play on the same team with him, and Seth responded that his older brother had actually "pushed me in the other direction" to create his own path, knowing the pressure his younger brother might be under if they were on the same team.

Stephen Curry is a two-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA champion and six-time All-NBA player.

Seth Curry has carved out a respectable career in his own right, shooting 44.3 percent from three-point range in his six-year NBA stint.

He's bounced around the league with six teams, but the ex-Liberty and Duke star has seemingly found a home with the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 12.6 points on a career-high 50.0 percent shooting (45.3 percent from three-point range) for the 40-27 team.