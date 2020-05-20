Georgetown's Mac McClung Cuts Transfer List to Auburn, USC, More

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Georgetown transfer guard Mac McClung revealed his top seven schools on Wednesday, with Texas Tech, Auburn, Memphis, USC, BYU, Arkansas and Wake Forest making the cut.

McClung, who is the biggest name in the transfer portal this offseason, chose against entering the NBA draft or returning to the Hoyas for his junior season.

"It was a number of different events that made me feel I had no choice but to transfer from Georgetown," McClung told ESPN's Jonathan Givony on May 13. "I really wanted to stay, but things throughout my career made me realize that I couldn't. I'm looking for a place I can call home. A place I can be a part of a family and help them succeed."

McClung was having an excellent sophomore campaign, averaging 15.7 points, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game in 21 contests, before a foot injury ended his season prematurely. He was also a member of the Big East's All-Freshman team in the 2018-19 season after posting 13.1 points per game.

"Mac was an integral piece of our program, and when he let me know his decision I was disappointed," Georgetown head coach and former NBA star Patrick Ewing said in a statement (h/t Scott Gleeson of USA Today). "But he needs to do what's best for him. I want to wish him luck in his future endeavors. Moving forward, our focus is the core that we have coming back and our incoming class."

According to Givony, he conducted 11 interviews with NBA teams (with five more scheduled before he chose to transfer) during the predraft process.

"Going through this process was really informative," he said. "I got a chance to speak to the decision-makers and hear what they thought about my game. They shared with me things I need to work on to be successful at the next level. I'm very optimistic about the feedback I have received and can't wait to take that knowledge to my future home."

McClung's agent, Daniel Hazan, added that teams wanted to see more facilitating out of him. He'll have the chance to grow that part of his game for the remainder of his college career.

Where he does so remains up in the air.