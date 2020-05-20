Carlos Hyde Rumors: Seahawks Talking to RB amid Devonta Freeman Contract Offer

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

If the Seattle Seahawks are unable to land Devonta Freeman, it appears they may have a backup plan in Carlos Hyde as they look to fill a need for a veteran running back.

Michael Silver of NFL Network reported the Seahawks have had "conversations" with Hyde, though they appear less serious than the one-year, $4 million offer Seattle has on the table for Freeman.

Adam Caplan previously reported on the Inside the Birds podcast that the Philadelphia Eagles have expressed interest in Hyde as they look for a backup behind Miles Sanders (h/t Andrew Porter of 94WIP.com).

Hyde is coming off a career-best season with the Houston Texans, rushing for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns. He would provide a steadying veteran presence to the Seahawks' running back depth chart, though it's unclear how much opportunity is available in Seattle.

The Seahawks expect Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny back healthy for the 2020 season after they ended 2019 on injured reserve, forcing them to sign Marshawn Lynch out of semiretirement. Guys like Freeman and Hyde would provide injury insurance, but it's likely both expect to have a more extensive role than third-string running back.

It's possible the Seahawks' interest in veteran backs is a sign they're not 100 percent sure Carson or Penny will be able to stay on the field this season.